Planning commission against rezoning parcel off N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach planning commissioners on Tuesday recommended that city council reject a request to rezone a parcel of land on Haskell Circle where a developer wants to open a jewelry store.

During a public hearing attended by several residents, commissioners voted 8-1 against changing .35 acres at 5817 Haskell Circle from an R-10 single-family residential zone to a mixed-use medium density zone.

Robert Guyton, representing Kings Estates LLC, acknowledged residents’ concerns about having a business in their neighborhood and asked commissioners to defer a decision to allow more time to set up a community meeting with residents.

Residents who spoke at the hearing said there’s already a traffic problem in the neighborhood and said they feared it would only get worse if the change were to be approved. The property previously housed a real estate office, a dentist’s office and a garden center under a zoning variance that is no longer in place, commissioners said.

“Haskell Circle is delivery truck alley,” longtime resident Lottie Meanor said. “It’s a nightmare. You can’t get out. Sometimes, there are three or more of them lined up to get out of there. It’s awful.”

Meanor, who said she’s lived on Haskell Circle since 1960, also said weeds have overtaken the property and asked the city to help get it cleaned up.

“It just needs to go back and be part of the neighborhood,” she said.

Residents also voiced concerns that the zoning change could someday lead to the property housing a bar or other similar type business.

“I’m worried about what it might become,” resident Jenna Holford said, adding that she decided to speak out because the property is next door to where she’s raising her family.

Commission Chairman Bill Pritchard voted against the zoning change. He said options are limited because the property doesn’t fit into any other classification currently in the city’s zoning laws.

“It would require spot zoning or a new classification that doesn’t exist in our codes today,” he said. “Or it would have to go over a much bigger area than just this piece of property.”

Commissioner Sharon Joyce also voted against the request.

“This is a wonderful neighborhood, and it can be a beautiful residential property,” she said. “There are plenty of other opportunities to have businesses on Kings Highway.”

Commissioner Sally Howard cast the only vote for the proposal, but she also voiced concerns that changing the zoning could “give us too many bad options.” However, she said she also favored a community meeting with residents before a final decision is made.

The city council could still approve the change once it’s placed on the agenda for a future meeting.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission voted unanimously: