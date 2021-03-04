Planning commission approves re-zoning to build nearly 300 new homes in Horry County, many in floodplain

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission unanimously passed a re-zoning request Thursday night that would result in nearly 300 new homes near Highway 501 and Highway 31, with many of the homes being in a floodplain.

The 301-acre re-zoning request would result in the building of 214 single-family units and 63 townhomes, according to the commission. Of those units, about 80 units would be located within the 500 year floodplain and 60 would be within the 100 year floodplain, according to documents.

A 100 year floodplain is an area that has a 1% — or 1 in 100 — chance of flooding in a given year. A 500 year floodplain is an area that has a 0.2% — or 1 in 500 — chance of flooding in a given year, according to the USGS.

A home in a 100 year floodplain has a 26% chance of flooding at least once during a 30-year mortgage, while a home in a 500 year floodplain has a 6% chance of flooding at least once during a 30-year mortgage.

Florence analysis confirms extreme 3-day rainfall amounts exceeded 0.1% probability event expected in given year, or “1000-year” event. https://t.co/HutR5VaGfb #Florence pic.twitter.com/tRhNl7vobs — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 20, 2018

Recently, many areas in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have experienced flooding.

The re-zoning request now goes to Horry County Council for action.