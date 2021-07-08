Comeback from staffing shortage moves slow along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a week after pandemic-related unemployment benefits expired, one local restaurant said it’s still not getting enough applicants.

Megan Fenwick is the manager of Croissants on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. She said right now it has about half the staff it did in 2019 — and is getting more business.

“Please help,” she said. “We need baristas, dishwashers, line cooks, management, bussers — anything you can think of we’re hiring for.”

Fenwick said the number of applications hasn’t changed much since extra unemployment benefits expired.

“Not necessarily,” she said. “Not ones that show up for interviews, anyhow. We might have three to four interviews a week and one of them might show up, and out of that, maybe 40% might actually show up for their first day.”

To help things run as smoothly as possible, Fenwick said existing employees are working extra hours and training in all departments of the restaurant, but she worries about what will happen next month.

“Luckily we were blessed with the staff we do have, but unfortunately a lot of them are college students so come August it’s going to get even a little bit harder around here,” she said.

There are 110,339 unemployed residents in South Carolina, about 87,000 of those are on unemployment, according to data News13 obtained from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

In Horry County, there are 7,175 open positions.

There were more than 2,000 initial unemployment claims in South Carolina last week for the first time since mid-May, when initial claims were consistently more than 2,000.

Below are the most recent number of initial claims in the State:

Three weeks ago: 1,633

Two weeks ago: 1,672

Last week: 2,173

The News13 viewing area accounted for just 108 of the state’s new unemployment claims last week. Below is a breakdown by county.

Marlboro- 15

Dillon- 13

Horry- 33

Marion- 11

Florence- 15

Darlington- 21

The federal job report for the month of June suggests 850,000 jobs were added to the United States economy.