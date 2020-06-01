Police arrested 26 during Sunday protest for disorderly conduct or violating curfew

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested 26 people during Sunday’s protests, Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police said.

Myrtle Beach Police said they received reports of violent threats from people in the protest group, Vest said.

Noah Samuel Spadone, 20, of Forestbrook, David Landan Ariail, 20, of Murrells Inlet, Kaishea Elaine Galiger, 20, of Loris, Alexander James Sullivan, 19, of Forestbrook, Janiya Lien Riely, 19, of Myrtle Beach, Marissa Paige Simons, 26, of Myrtle Beach, Jenaysia Lenzi Crane, 26, of Myrtle Beach were charged with disorderly conduct.

Lamont Henry Baxter, 27, of Fayetteville, NC, Josiah Patrick Ivey,21, of Syracuse, NY, Christopher Eugene Hall, 20, of Battleboro, VT, Curt Justin Miller, 38, of Hampton, VA, Patrice Denise Gantt, 37, of Hampton, VA, Stephen Kenneth Hitt, 28, of Murrells Inlet, Shakira Brockington, 35, of Conway, Misty Dawn Hall, 45, of Forestbrook, Akira Lakyn Skipper, 29, of Pawleys Island, Patrick William Shelly, 22, of Forestbrook, William Carl Donahue, 36, of Murrells Inlet, Trayasia Monique Singleton, 23, of Myrtle Beach, Elijh Rahzail Keundre Wortham, 20, of Myrtle Beach, Darrell Claude Hill, 22, of Myrtle Beach, Andrew David Stewart, 33, of Myrtle Beach, Zachariah Deondre McCray, 25, of Myrtle Beach, were charged with violation of the curfew.

Three juveniles were also charged with violation of the curfew.