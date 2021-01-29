Police: Car that crashed into Myrtle Beach pond killing 5 was traveling at high speed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police said Friday a car that crashed into a Myrtle Beach pond, killing five people, was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Investigators used traffic cameras and evidence at the scene to determine that a 2016 Chevrolet Impala was speeding east on Harrelson Boulevard when it hit a curb and went into the pond. No other cars were on the road at the time of the crash.

Before landing in the pond, the car rolled over several times, according to officials.

Thomas Levon McDowell, 23, of Lake City, was the driver of the vehicle, police said. He was killed in the crash.

The other four killed in the crash were identified as:

Jamar Matthews, 19, of Lake City

Shiquan Graham, 20, of Lake City

Niterria JOhnson, 22, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LeAna McMillian, 17, of Winston-Salem.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: Police originally provided the wrong vehicle model. The story has been updated with the correct one.