Police investigate after body found in Intracoastal Waterway near Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River Tuesday afternoon.

According to Horry County police, officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to the waterway near Little River Drive.

The case remains under investigation. HCPD said there is no threat to the community.

The identity of the person has not been released.

