Police investigate condition of a tiger named Lila at Waccatee Zoo near Socastee

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating complaints about the condition of a tiger at the Waccatee Zoo in the Socastee area.

Most of the complaints are in regard to Lila, a senior tiger at the facility, according to the police. Lila currently is under the care of a veterinarian who has provided assurances that the tiger is being well cared for and not in immediate danger, despite her appearance, police reported.

Horry County Police officers conducted a site visit and spoke with several involved parties including the owner and the veterinarian caring for the animal. “We are currently awaiting the results of recent testing conducted by the veterinarian overseeing Lila’s care and an inspection report from the USDA,” said Mikayla Moskov with Horry County Police.

“We are taking these concerns seriously,” Moskov said, “coordinating closely with State and federal agencies, and we will provide regular updates on the investigation.

The USDA remains the primary agency responsible for the investigation and inspection of this facility and other similar facilities in the State of South Carolina.