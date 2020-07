HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Horry County Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Amberwood Court.

One person was shot, according to police. No Horry County officers were injured.

🚨 OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 🚨



Horry County Police Department responded to an incident on Amberwood Court. One person was shot. No Horry County officers were injured.



As with all similar incidents, SLED will investigate. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/AY8MmuhWEZ — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 9, 2020

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.