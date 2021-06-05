Police look for woman last seen Friday evening near Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help finding a 28-year-old woman last seen Friday evening Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach.

Elizabeth Higgins is considered to be in danger because of health concerns, according to HCPD. She is approximately 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen about 8:45 p.m. Friday wearing a red sun dress with Hawaiian flowers.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates.