CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday.

The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Michael Welsh, who was driving a silver Jeep Liberty with registration UBT613. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with brown hair.

He was last seen at 2121 Oak Street in Conway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.