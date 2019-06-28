Police, MADD urge the use of ride share services this holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving are urging people to use ride share services this holiday weekend.

It’s been 21 years since Lula Lawrence last heard the voice of her grandson Markquis L. Linen.

Lawrence was driving to the store with Markquis in the backseat when a drunken driver hit them head-on.

Markquis was killed in the crash. He was 4-years-old.

“I feel like he was stolen, because Markquis wasn’t even sick. Not even a cold, not even a cold that day,” said Lawrence, “When Charles Rich decided to drink and drive, [Markquis] didn’t even have a cold.”

Since her tragedy, Lawrence has joined the Mother’s Against Drunk Driving South Carolina chapter. She now advocates for safe rides home and speaks at school assemblies.

“It’s been 21 years and look at me. I’m still hurting. I’m still in pain. It’s just like it was yesterday,” said Lawrence.

The United States Department of Transportation ranks South Carolina in the top 10 deadliest states for impaired driving over the 4th of July weekend, which is why the Myrtle Beach Police Department are increasing their staff and patrols.

“If you’re arrested for a DUI, you will be going to jail,” said Corporal Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“Before you go out have a plan for how you’re going to get home. Whether that be a ride share, taxi, or sober driver, just set that in stone before you go out. So you don’t have to figure that out after everybody’s had a good time,” said Vest.