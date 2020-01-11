Police: Man assaulted at Myrtle Beach food kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being assaulted at the Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the Community Kitchen just after 11 a.m. Friday in reference to a reported assault, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

An officer arrived to find a victim with ‘visible injuries to his left eye socket area and a laceration along his left eye cheek bone,’ the report said. EMS responded to the scene and said the victim also may have a broken nose, the report continued.

The victim told police a man had assaulted him by punching him in the face and eye. A witness told police they saw the suspect being ‘irate’ in the kitchen area before slamming his fist on the table, yelling ‘I don’t care’ and punching the victim in the face.

The witness also told police they believed the victim lost consciousness briefly. The report said there was a large pool of blood where the victim was sitting.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. No word yet on any arrests made in this case. Count on News13 for updates.