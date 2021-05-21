Police: Man found dead in Market Common home entered wrong apartment, fight ensued

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police on Friday released more information after a bar owner was found dead in Market Common last week.

Police responded to a burglary call at 9:30 p.m. May 14 and found Martin Mullin, 53, of Forestbrook, dead in the home. Mullin did not live at the home, police said.

Police said at this time in the investigation, it appears Mullin entered the wrong apartment in the building where a fight took place between him and the men living in the apartment.

No other information is available at this time and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

