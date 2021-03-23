Police: Person dead after being found unresponsive in hot tub at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after being found unresponsive Monday night in a hot tub at a Myrtle Beach resort, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to a resort in the 2000 block of South Ocean Boulevard, according to police. One person was found unresponsive in a hot tub. The identity of the person has not been released.

Vest said there are no indications of foul play at this time. The incident remains under investigation and a cause of death is not yet known.