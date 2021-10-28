Police respond to barricaded person at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are responding to a barricaded person Thursday on Ocean Boulevard, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police are on scene of the Ocean Park Resort in the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard negotiating with a barricaded person, Vest said. There is no risk to the community.

All people impacted have been moved to safety, according to Vest. There will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area until the incident is resolved.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.