Police respond to Conway Walmart amid power outage issues

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are on the scene of a Walmart in Conway after the store experienced power outage issues Sunday afternoon.

Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell told News13 the city sent officers to the scene at around 1:15 to assist until power is restored.

The outage is affecting the Church Street location, according to Newell.

The Horry Electric Cooperative outage map lists the outage as ongoing. It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.

News13 has reached out to the Walmart location for an update on the situation, but has not heard back. Count on us for updates.