Police respond to Grand Strand Hospital for alleged sexual assault, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded Sunday morning to Grand Strand Medical Center for an alleged sexual assault, a report says.

The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the police report. It said the case is still under investigation.

It doesn’t say that any arrests have been made.

News13 reached out to Grand Strand Medical Center, which provided this statement:

The safety and security of our patients, visitors and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and we will work with MBPD to provide any information or follow-up they may need. Katie Maclay, Director of Public Relations and Communications, Grand Strand Medical Center

The hospital also said it could not provide anymore details because there is an active investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.