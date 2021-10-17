North Carolina man jailed after person hurt in shooting at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was taken into custody overnight after one person was injured in a shooting at the Ocean Reef Resort at 7100 North Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Jamie Lee Pickett, 39, of Wadesboro, North Carolina, is being charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunshots at the resort and identified Pickett as the suspect. According to police, Picket fled after the shooting but was arrested later by the South Carolina Highway Patrol after he was involved in a traffic crash just north of the city.

Police said the incident began as a domestic dispute involving Pickett and another person. The victim was hurt while trying to intervene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.