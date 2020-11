HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a a missing 12-year-old who was last seen leaving a school bus stop in Horry County.

Sady Hernandez was last seen leaving a bus stop near Andover Drive off of Glenns Bay Road with an unknown individual in a silver or grey truck, police said. Hernandez is 5’3″ with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.