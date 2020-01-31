2-year-old reported missing in Socastee area found safe

UPDATE: 12:24 P.M. FRIDAY

Horry County police say Adeline Maltese, 2, has been found safe.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing two-year-old.

According to Horry County Police Department Public Information Officer Mikayla Moskov, Adeline Maltese was last seen near Plantation Road in Socastee. She was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit with roses on it and she had no shoes on at the time.

Adeline Maltese (photo provided by HCPD)

Adeline Maltese (photo provided by HCPD)

Maltese has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Maltese’s location is asked to call authorities immediately.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: