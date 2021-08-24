Police search for missing 5-year-old last seen with non-custodial grandmother near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old who was last seen with his non-custodial grandmother near Conway.

Jayden Perritt was last seen with 64-year-old Diana Randle, who is not his guardian, according to police. Randle may be driving a 2013 Dodge caravan with South Carolina license plate LES-593.

Perritt is three feet tall and 35 pounds with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. Randle is about 5’10” and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.

