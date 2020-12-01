Missing Murrells Inlet boy with special needs found safe

Samuel Allen Frederic is believed to have left on his bike (Source: Horry County Police Dept.)

UPDATE: Horry Counthy Police say Samuel Frederick has been found and he is safe.

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with special needs in Horry County.

Samuel Allen Frederick was last seen at his home on Flat Rock Court near Murrells Inlet around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, according to HCPD. He is believed to have left on his bicycle, possibly in a green T-shirt and tan shorts, or backpack, jeans, and a gray sweatshirt. He is also thought to have his grey windbreaker with him.

Frederick has been described as approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Police say he is considered to be endangered due to having special needs.

Anyone with information regarding Frederick’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520 immediately.