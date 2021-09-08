Police search for missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

EMS, fire, and police are searching for a 68-year-old man in the area of 6100 North Ocean Boulevard, Dowling said. Crews are using a drone.

Dowling said the man was last seen at about 2 p.m. and a search of his room turned up nothing. The man’s family is also on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

