Police search for suspect who crashed stolen vehicle on Socastee Blvd, causing power outages

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are actively searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle and took out utility lines in a crash on Socastee Boulevard, causing power outages.

The suspect ran from the scene after the crash at Socastee Boulevard and Creon Street. The suspect originally fled Horry County police in the stolen vehicle at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect in the area. No injuries have been reported.

The road is closed and a traffic advisory has been issued. About 140 customers are without power as of 5 p.m., according to Santee Cooper.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 843-248-1520.

