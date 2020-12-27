Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities need your help locating a missing man last seen in the Murrells Inlet area.

The Horry County Police Department said 75-year-old James Lonnie Blevins was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a gray shirt and gray jacket with black shoulders.

Blevins has white hair and blue eyes.

They say he was last seen in the Murrells Inlet community and is likely driving his 2001 Chevy Silverado with SC tag BPD-180, and his front license plate reads “Mawmaw and Paw Paw and Katie.”

If you see him, or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.