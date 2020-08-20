Police work to identify woman found dead in Cherry Grove marsh

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A body was found floating in the marsh in Cherry grove on Thursday, according to police.

The person, a female, was found dead at about 7:30 a.m. near 6204 Nixon Street. Police noted the address is only a location marker and has nothing to do with the incident.

North Myrtle Beach police are working on identifying the victim. She is described to be in her 50s.

Some witnesses said they saw her enter the water, playing, floating on her back, having fun, according to police. They are not sure what happened after that.

Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com as we work to learn more.