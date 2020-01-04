Police: Wreck in Myrtle Beach leaves pedestrian with ‘serious injuries’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash Saturday morning left a pedestrian seriously hurt, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The wreck happened on Highway 17 Bypass near 79th Avenue North. Corporal Tom Vest said the pedestrian involved was taken to the hospital with ‘serious injuries.’

The roadway was closed for a period of time following the wreck. It has since been re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Count on News13 for updates.