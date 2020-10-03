Popular ‘In the Pink’ Breast Cancer Awareness Walk going virtual this year

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — The Tidelands Health Foundation ‘In the Pink’ Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, a mainstay fall event in Murrells Inlet for 15 years, will have a new format this year.

To limit the possible spread of COVID-19, organizers have created a virtual walk with a drive-through packet pick-up and social media interactions that will still be fun for participants and achieve the event’s crucial mission.

Instead of gathering in a large group to walk through Murrells Inlet, participants can walk anywhere their neighborhood, the beach, or a park – and anytime during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants can join other walkers virtually and be eligible for prizes by posting photos of their walk on Facebook and Twitter and tagging @TidelandsHealth with #inthepink.

Participants still will receive an ‘In the Pink’ T-shirt and goody bag, which will be available through a drive-through packet pick-up Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waccamaw Medical Park East in Murrells Inlet to kick off the month-long virtual event.

Money raised through the event goes to the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other vital breast health services to those in need.

“The need for mammograms doesn’t stop during a pandemic,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation. “Our ‘In the Pink’ walk remains a crucial fundraising and awareness event, and we are confident our loyal walkers and newcomers too will embrace this year’s fun virtual format. Now more than ever, we need support for those in need throughout our community.”

Those interested in participating in the virtual walk can sign up here. Participants also may purchase a $5 butterfly in honor of, in memory of, or celebrating someone who is a breast cancer survivor. A butterfly sponsor also will be entered to win a gift package from Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness.

“We thank our loyal walkers and sponsors for helping make our In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk a success year after year,” Sasser said. “Our team is eager to celebrate the event`s 15th anniversary this year by once again raising awareness and funding for this important cause.”

