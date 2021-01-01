Popular Murrells Inlet restaurant to close until further notice

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular Murrells Inlet restaurant will be closing until further notice, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Prosser’s BBQ said 2020 was a stressful year that hit the business hard. The family expressed thanks to the “friends and memories” made over the last nearly 30 years.

Anyone with a gift certificate is asked to contact probbq@yahoo.com to arrange a refund or suitable trade.

The BBQ sauce will continue to be sold in local stores, the family said.