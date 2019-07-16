Porch package thieves will face jail time

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) As Amazon Prime Day comes to an end the opportunity for package theft rises.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says most porch thieves are caught and charged.

“You don’t know what’s in that box. It could easily be grand larceny,” said Richardson. “You could get something worthless or you could get something that’s more expensive. The charges are really based on the expense of what’s in the box.”

A misdemeanor theft charge could land you 30 days in prison, plus court fees and fines.

Stealing property that is worth $2,000 or more is a grand larceny charge. A felony punishable up to five years in prison.

Richardson says a criminal record taints a person’s character more than anything else. Adding that potential job prospects are more likely to hire a person with a clean record.

Mikayla Moskov of the Horry County Police Department asks people to report any suspicious activity seen or heard about.

“If you see someone stealing a package, you need to bring that information to us. Call the authorities, submit any video that you may have. A lot of people have Ring cameras. Give us that video. It helps us identify a suspect and hopefully get them off the streets,” said Moskov.

Doorbell and surveillance cameras can often be found in more than one house on any given street.

Neighborhood watch groups also survey and report suspicious people on Facebook.

A good description of a suspect is the quickest way to help police make an arrest.

“We would suggest that individuals call our non-emergency number line 843-248-1520. Give us a call. Let us know as many details as you have. As much information that’s available and we will look into it,” said Moskov.

If you suspect your package to be stolen and do not have video or witnesses, Moskov asks that you still report the theft to police.