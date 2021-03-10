Portion of South Kings Hwy closed as crews battle fire at restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach is closed from 10th Ave. S to 8th Ave. S while crews battle a structure fire.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were called to the restaurant, Shiver Me Pinchers, at 812 S. Kings Highway at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The restaurant is closed for the season and a notice on its Facebook page says, “We will be relocating in the spring.”

No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

