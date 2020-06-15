Possible delays, Wreck on hwy 22 toward the beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue, there has been a single-vehicle accident on Highway 22.
There has been minor damage to a vehicle that hi the guard rail on Highway 22 near mile marker 14, heading toward the beach.
Drivers are asked to be careful, and delays are possible as traffic has slowed in the area.
