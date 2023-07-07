HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Some people in Horry County along Highway 707 may see some changes to their community.

A plan for possible office buildings were approved by the planning commission and will move to county council.

News13’s Jackie LiBrizzi spoke to a resident who thinks the office buildings are a great idea.

The rezoning request for the property is currently vacant and sits across the street from two strip malls. It’s on the corner of Highway 707 and Salem Road which is front of Saint James High School.

During last night’s planning commission meeting, the developer said he envisions the property for office buildings and a resident, Howard McPherson agrees.

“We need things in the community other than a McDonald’s or another car wash or another oil change place,” McPherson said. “They’re going to propose to put the highest and best value to this property… where’s it’s going to service the community and be good for the community.”

During the meeting, one person present said there is a three-way intersection there, so you won’t have to deal with oncoming traffic.

Resident McPherson added that he doesn’t see any problems with the new buildings affecting traffic, but another resident in Pheasant Run, William Korthals said traffic is already an issue as it is.

“That part of 707 is already a nightmare with accidents and backups with Lowes and Publix already put in,” Korthals said. “So, it’s kind of like, you know, what’s your plan to control the traffic flow? You can say you’re doing x and y with the property but here’s the deal… how are you also going to entrance in the traffic flow?”

Korthals added that Highway 707 has already turned into a parking lot.

The zoning request will go before county council at their meeting later this month or August.

