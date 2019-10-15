Possum Trot Golf Course to close at the end of October

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A staff member at Possum Trot Golf Course has told News13 that the course plans to close on October 31.

Previously there was a plan to develop the golf course into a housing development. However, the petition to rezone the area was withdrawn.

WBTW News13 asked for a copy of the withdrawal using South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act laws. According to the email request, sent to city leaders in North Myrtle Beach, the developer said, “Public input has made it clear that the mixed uses and densities associated….” with the project in that location, “would not be acceptable.”

The request to withdraw came from Robert S. Guyton, and was sent via email on Saturday, August 24th, according to Pat Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

It is unclear what is next for the golf course. Stay with News13 for updates.

