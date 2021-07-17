Potential recruits learn firsthand what it takes to be a Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department hosted a recruitment event on Saturday for interested applicants to meet with staff members, apply for open positions and run the department’s physical agility test.

“It was motivating, that’s the exact word, said Deshawn Kuhl, who took part in the event. “It kept me going.”

The event was an opportunity for anyone interested in working for Myrtle Beach police to get their foot in the door.

“We’re excited about just an opportunity to have members of our community that are actually going to apply, and in the process, in addition to people from out of town that are interested in our department,” Police Chief Amy Prock said.

With roughly 45 spots to fill, so far 98 people have applied. Some of those came out on Saturday to meet with officers and practice the agility test.

“With events like these, it shows you different aspects to the recruitment process,” Kuhl said. “The people that are willing to step up and help the community, and the officers whether they be recruits or enlisted officers currently that are going to be there right by your side helping you out as you go through the process yourself.”

In order to pass the physical agility test, applicants must complete it at least two minutes and six seconds.

“To be here and have them push me along the way even though this was just practice, that’s pretty amazing,” James Holland, another participant said.

Moving forward, the department plans to do events like these at least once a month.

“It can be intimidating to come and take a written test and a physical fitness course,” Master Cpl. Tom Vest said. “This right here is your chance to try it out with no pressure,”

And with a decline in law-enforcement applications not only here in myrtle beach but throughout the nation, officials said they hope events like the one on Saturday will help bring in more recruits.

“We definitely want to be able to fill our staffing positions, but we want our community to be interested in our department,” Prock said. “We want to be able to fill those positions so we can serve our community and continue to have that level of service.”