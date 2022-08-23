HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website.

The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s website showed. It extended north along the Waccamaw River.

As of 1:20 p.m., 175 customers were still without power, the website showed.

There’s no information immediately available about what is causing the outage or how long it will take for service to be restored. It was reported at 12:27 p.m.

Count on News13 for updates.