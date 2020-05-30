Power outage in North Myrtle Beach impacts over 2,500 customers

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 2,500 people are experiencing a power outage Saturday morning, according to Santee Cooper.

The approximately 2770 outages are located in North Myrtle Beach. Santee Cooper says customers should expect service to return soon.

The utility company’s outage map says that a cause for the outage is still under investigation and that crews are working to get things running.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories