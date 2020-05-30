Power outage in North Myrtle Beach impacts over 2,500 customers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 2,500 people are experiencing a power outage Saturday morning, according to Santee Cooper.

The approximately 2770 outages are located in North Myrtle Beach. Santee Cooper says customers should expect service to return soon.

We have 2772 customers out in North Myrtle Beach. You should be up in the next half hour. — Santee Cooper (@santeecooper) May 30, 2020

The utility company’s outage map says that a cause for the outage is still under investigation and that crews are working to get things running.