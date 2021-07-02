Prepare to wait: Myrtle Beach International Airport expecting heavy 4th of July weekend traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport is expected to see heavy traffic for the Fourth of July weekend, according to airport officials.

There are 50,394 scheduled departing seats between Friday and Monday, according to airport officials. That’s a 94.2% increase over the same period last year. Officials said Saturday has the largest number of scheduled departing seats, but expects heavy traffic all weekend.

Passengers can expect the heaviest crowds between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and are asked to arrive at least two to three hours before scheduled departure time.

Officials said there is no TSA staffing shortage at the airport and all six screening lanes are in use.

Seat capacity this summer has increased 72% compared to 2019 and there are 71% more scheduled flights, airport officials said.

Airport officials also urge passengers not checking any bags to check in to their flights online ahead of time or by using self-service kiosks to avoid long lines at the check-in counter.

Travelers are also advised to follow the airport on Twitter and also follow the airline they’re traveling with for the latest information.