President Trump approves South Carolina disaster declaration for Hurricane Dorian

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTW) – On Monday President Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina to assist in recovery after Hurricane Dorian.

According to a press release from the White House, this opens Federal aid to areas in the state affected by Hurricane Dorian. Federal funding will be made available to the state and local governments, including those in Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, and Marion Counties.

Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor named Allan Jarvis as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: