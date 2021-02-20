Progress made on reconstruction of Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A contractor is making progress on the reconstruction of the Surfside Beach Pier after a four year wait.

The contractor has completed removing the old landside piles, which supported the original pier structure, and is now working on removing as many seaward piles as possible from the beach.

A temporary trestle design is nearly complete. Once the temporary trestle is constructed, the contractor will be able to mobilize a crane over the water.

Pile installation is anticipated to begin in March.