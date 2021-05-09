Proposed rezoning for new Conway Medical Center to be discussed at community meeting on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Planning and Zoning officials have scheduled a community meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed rezoning of more than 353 acres for a new hospital.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreational Center. It is open to the public, but seating may be limited and social-distancing guidelines will be in place.

If the zoning change is approved, 353.62 acres for a new Conway Medical Center on International Drive would be changed from general residential, or GR, to inpatient medical services, or ME1.

The recreation center is located at 2254 Carolina Forest Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. For more information, call the Planning and Zoning Department at 843-915-5340.