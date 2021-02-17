Protecting its heritage — North Myrtle Beach dedicates itself to preserving century-old trees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As North Myrtle Beach’s public grounds superintendent puts it, the best time to plant a tree is yesterday. The best time to remove one? As long off as possible.

“It is just part of what God created, and if we weren’t here, the trees would be here, and we owe it to ourselves to put them out there and keep them here as long as we can,” said Grainger, who is also an arborist and on North Myrtle Beach’s Tree City Board.

The city has made it a mission to protect its historic trees as the area continues to see a different kind of growth.

It created the Tree City Board in 2005, which has a special focus on what the city refers to as “heritage trees.” Heritage trees are 24 inches or greater in diameter, or trees that are considered landmarks, are unusually large for their type or have historical significance to the area.

The board advises city government on tree-related issues, holds an annual Arbor Day celebration, recognizes Earth Day and typically has several educational events throughout the year. The board also holds a Tree of the Month competition to honor local trees.

Protections for historic trees are outlined in city code, which aims to keep the tree canopy level at or above its current status, enhance the area’s aesthetic and outline regulations on historic trees.

Landowners seeking building permits have to present a tree survey detailing where each tree on the property is located, according to Ben Caldwell, the city’s zoning administrator. The city will then measure those trees.

If a landowner wants to remove a tree that is more than 16 inches in diameter at three feet off the ground, and it isn’t a pine tree, then the city requires that owner to plant enough trees to make up for one-half of the removed tree’s diameter.

Caldwell said protections are stronger if the tree is greater than 24 inches in diameter. In that case, the landowner needs to either show the city a letter from a certified arborist recommending the tree’s removal, or go to the North Myrtle Beach Board of Zoning Appeals.

Caldwell said the city wants to preserve trees when land is subdivided into lots.

“We want to get them to arrange those lines where they will miss any of those heritage trees,” Caldwell said.

Grainger said trees provide multiple benefits, from cooling areas, to producing oxygen, to playing an important role in water absorption, to even convincing people linger longer in shopping areas.

He sees heritage trees as trees that can’t be replaced within a lifetime.

“That is something that we really take seriously, and we do everything we can to save those trees,” Grainger said.

Once those trees are gone, he said, they’re gone.

Old trees are fairly rare in the city. Prior to the construction of multi-story, oceanfront condos, the area didn’t have a windbreak, which meant young trees typically fell over before they could age.

Some trees in the 52-year-old city are more than a century old.

Heritage trees can be found on the north end of the city along the Sea Mountain Highway, near Yow Park and in front of Lulu’s at Barefoot Landing. Most of the city’s historic trees are on private property.

The Tree City Board is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic, but Grainger said the group is slated to announce more Tree of the Month winners. The city is also eager to advise property owners on preserving their historic trees.