Protesters hold demonstrations Sunday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Much like other cities across the U.S., demonstrators took to Myrtle Beach streets Sunday to protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage and unrest around the country after video circulated showing a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he begged for air. The officer has since been arrested and charged.

Protesters first gathered Sunday in Myrtle Beach around 10 a.m., before marching from Ocean Boulevard to the Myrtle Beach police department. Many of the demonstrators held signs emblazoned with messages of social justice.

Chanting could be heard down the boulevard- phrases like “Justice now” and “No justice, no peace,” along with Floyd’s name. Many there said they wanted it to remain peaceful but they wanted to have their voices heard.





That crowd later returned to Plyler Park around 11 a.m., nearly doubling in size after an just under an hour.

There was supposed to be a demonstration held by Julian Betton at 1 p.m. at city hall, but that was cancelled after what his lawyer called ‘peaceful diplomacy’ with Myrtle Beach leaders.

A lie-in at the MBPD parking lot entrance. Several protest leaders just announced Myrtle Beach police officers are waking with them, which drew huge applause. pic.twitter.com/66W3M0EuqG — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) May 31, 2020

At one point Sunday, city crews put metal shutters on some police department windows. The department did receive threats, Mayor Bethune said. The city issued a curfew which began at 6 p.m.

Demonstrations were held throughout the afternoon, with protesters popping up at between MBPD, city hall and back to the oceanfront.

Protesters and several Myrtle Beach police officers have marched together back to the oceanfront. pic.twitter.com/rt868z7L0B — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) May 31, 2020

During one of the marches, Myrtle Beach officers were seen walking alongside the protesters. Chief Amy Prock was seen listening to the concerns of protesters at one point.

Later in the day, some sat in the middle of Mr. Joe White Avenue as police blocked the road. Officers in riot gear blocked the parking lot to the police station.

Authorities said after 5 p.m. that three to five protesters were in the process of being released after they were arrested. Chief Deputy Tom Fox with the HCSO, which was assisting MBPD, said the releases were part of negotiations to keep protesters moving.

The scene has quieted down around Kings Highway. Myrtle Beach police are now processing arrests at the station. pic.twitter.com/8allAQhuh7 — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) May 31, 2020

