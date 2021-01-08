Public asked to avoid area of ‘substantial gas leak’ in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Several crews are on the scene of a “substantial gas leak” Friday morning in Murrells Inlet, according to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District.
The gas leak is behind a building at 4430 Hwy 17.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
