Public asked to avoid area near CCU off-campus housing complex after 1 shot

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The public is asked to avoid the area of the Coastal Club and The Current due to shooting at an off-campus housing complex, according to a tweet from Coastal Carolina University.

One person was expected to survive, according to June Wood, a spokesperson for Conway.

Police were called to the scene of the 660 block of Highway 544 for the incident. Both Conway and university police are investigating, according to Wood.

There is not threat to the university, according to the tweet.

One person was shot in January at the Coastal Club housing complex.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.