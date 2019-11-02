Public hearing set to discuss zoning code change for swingers club

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Those wanting to chime in on Myrtle Beach potentially allowing a swingers club to open will have their chance soon.

A public hearing is scheduled to happen during the city’s Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

A Fayetteville swingers club owner first asked the planning commission to change its zoning code last month.

The proposal asks to add a definition for ‘swingers club’ to the zoning code and allow them to open in the Wholesale/Manufacturing district.

After the public hearing, the planning commission will vote whether or not to pass the zoning code change to city council.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar