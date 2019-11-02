Public hearing set to discuss zoning code change for swingers club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Those wanting to chime in on Myrtle Beach potentially allowing a swingers club to open will have their chance soon.

A public hearing is scheduled to happen during the city’s Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

A Fayetteville swingers club owner first asked the planning commission to change its zoning code last month.

The proposal asks to add a definition for ‘swingers club’ to the zoning code and allow them to open in the Wholesale/Manufacturing district.

After the public hearing, the planning commission will vote whether or not to pass the zoning code change to city council.

