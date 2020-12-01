Public-private partnership proposed to help revitalize Downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday Myrtle Beach City Council heard from a non-profit organization that wants to help restore downtown.

One Grand Strand is proposing a partnership with the city to make the area more appealing to investors and young professionals.

For years council has worked to create plans for an Arts and Innovation District and recently committed to partnering with Coastal Carolina University in creating a downtown campus.

While progress is being made, others say more can be done.

“Government can’t make things happen. Government can lead the way and fortunately our government is leading the way,” said Michael Clayton, CEO of One Grand Strand.

One Grand Strand conducted a year long study of the downtown area and found areas of improvement, which include walkability, career and housing opportunities for young professionals, and general safety.

“Talent follows the place and then businesses come to the talent. What could be a better place to work than to live in an edgy, urban, beach community,” said Clayton.

Clayton says the group is working on finding groups of properties that would entice investors.

“Investment and development of time and money in a place. What we’re trying do to is through private, public partnership is to create an environment where people want to invest,” said Clayton.

Clayton says private, public partnerships have worked in thousands of cities across the country.

He hopes One Grand Strand will be the difference in Myrtle Beach.

“We’re not waiting for something big from the outside to happen. We’re not waiting to be saved by someone who just comes in and does something. This is a plan we all can participate in,” said Clayton.

During public comment concerns were raised over taxpayer dollars and if they would factor into the partnership.

Others questioned who businesses would answer to in a private, public setting.

“Great information and I would love to see a lot of this happen, but there are questions that we have just because it is new to us and it was a lot of information. If we could talk to some people and get some more information about that, that would be wonderful,” said Michelle Kerscher, manager of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove.

You can view One Grand Strand’s entire presentation by following this link.

City Council will take a vote on the proposed partnership Tuesday November, 8.

Stay with News13 for updates.