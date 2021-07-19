Puppies rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two puppies were found in the back of a car with 90-degree temperatures outside nearly a 100-degree heat index, police say.

According to Myrtle Beach police, they called at 11:30 a.m. to the parking lot of the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center for animal cruelty and neglect. Police say they found a black Mazda SUV with two puppies locked in a plastic crate in the backseat.

The outside temperature was 90 degrees when the puppies were found, with the heat index nearing 100 degrees, according to the report. “The windows were slightly cracked approximately 1-2″ allowing no ventilation; the vehicle air conditioning was not functioning,” the responding officer wrote in the report. “The puppies were covered in fleas, urine, and feces.”

The puppies were two 8- to 9-week-old terriers. They were in the vehicle for more than 30 to 45 minutes, police say. One of the puppies was anemic, police said.

The two puppies were taken to the humane society for care.

The owner, a 61-year-old woman, was found and issued a summons for the mistreatment of animals.