Puppy gains six pounds after being rescued from Myrtle Beach hotel room, man arrested seeks jury trial

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A German Shepherd puppy has gained weight after being rescued from a Myrtle Beach hotel room and a man previously arrested is seeking a jury trial in the case.

**WARNING: PHOTOS BELOW MAY BE CONSIDERED GRAPHIC BY SOME.**

On Monday morning, News13 met with Sophie’s doctors at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Clinic and learned she has made tremendous progress.

Just in the last week, she has gained six pounds, and she is now trying to walk.

She is still very weak with severe sores all over her body from being in a cage for so long.





“Honestly it was the worst case we have ever seen in a pet that was alive, after such neglect, our doctors and technicians spent hours and hours getting her accessed, cleaned up, pain medication,” said Jennifer Long, Hospital Manager at Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital.

Sophie was found on June 17 “in a crate covered in urine and feces,” in a cage in a room at the Suburban Lodge extended stay hotel in Myrtle Beach by officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Christopher Saubers, 31, was arrested on June 18. He was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail and bonded out on Friday on a $10,000 bond.

Kenneth Blaine Massey, Sauber’s attorney, said they’ve requested a jury trial instead of a bench trial.

Although a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday for Saubers to appear before a judge, his attorney told News13 that is no longer happening, since a jury trial has been requested.

Massey has also filed a “brady motion,” which means they are asking to see the evidence against Saubers.