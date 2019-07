MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sophie, a German Shepherd puppy found severely abused in a Myrtle Beach motel, is now walking on her own.

The Grand Strand Humane Society posted a video of Sophie walking on Facebook on Wednesday night.

She still has a long way to go for her recovery, but thankfully she’s improving daily.

The man who is accused of abusing her, Christopher Sauber, is out on bond.